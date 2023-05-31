Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,882. The company has a market cap of $195.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.91 and a 200 day moving average of $277.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

