Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Update

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,200 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 569,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Achieve Life Sciences from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Achieve Life Sciences Price Performance
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
About Achieve Life Sciences
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
