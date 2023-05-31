Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Update

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,200 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 569,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Achieve Life Sciences from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Achieve Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ACHV opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $112.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

