Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,396 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 111.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $481,780.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,673,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,584,270.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 44,340 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $1,262,803.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $481,780.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,673,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,584,270.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,318,213 shares of company stock worth $550,333,529 in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PRVA remained flat at $24.54 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.19.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

