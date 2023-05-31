Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth $10,090,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,954,000 after acquiring an additional 730,147 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth $2,439,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 201,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth $1,436,000.

NuScale Power Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SMR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. 335,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,476. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. NuScale Power Co. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 868.96%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $807,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 333,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,815.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NuScale Power news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 13,859 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $109,901.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,110.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 333,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,815.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,267 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

