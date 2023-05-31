Advisory Research Inc. Grows Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter worth $108,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PJT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

PJT traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,823. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $83.17.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

