Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,623 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Option Care Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. Research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

