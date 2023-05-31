Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.11% of Cannae worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 145.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 127.3% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 35.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 66.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cannae from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cannae

Cannae Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $900,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,280.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. 27,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,269. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $25.74.

Cannae Profile

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.