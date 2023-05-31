Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 55.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boot Barn by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BOOT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.71. 133,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,099. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

