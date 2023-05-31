Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,965 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.18% of Portillo’s worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTLO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:PTLO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. 80,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.34 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP George Richard Cook III sold 18,662 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $353,644.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,737.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

