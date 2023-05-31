Advisory Research Inc. Sells 1,120 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of BankUnited worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BankUnited Trading Down 5.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

BKU stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 109,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Stories

