Advisory Research Inc. Sells 13,110 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.17% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 118.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of RUTH stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $689.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

RUTH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

