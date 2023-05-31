Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Update

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,900 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 965,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

AVTE traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,425. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Aerovate Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $290,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $290,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $224,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,383. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

