Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) were up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 2,814,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,753,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Several research firms have commented on AGEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $544.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 264.19%. Equities analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 100,200 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,595,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,515,294.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 250,954 shares of company stock valued at $267,492. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

