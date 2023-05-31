Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Laurentian downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE AGI opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

