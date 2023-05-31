Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $17,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,759,000 after acquiring an additional 253,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,792 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 885,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,442,000 after acquiring an additional 446,033 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after acquiring an additional 46,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.2 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.64 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

