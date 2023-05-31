AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:AFB opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
