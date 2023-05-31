Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Down 5.9%

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.08 and last traded at $34.22. Approximately 10,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 55,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $549.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28.

Allied Motion Technologies Increases Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $131.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 194.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

Featured Stories

