Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,882,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84,393 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alphabet worth $965,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 761,217 shares worth $30,709,834. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,607,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,716,258. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

