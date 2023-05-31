Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 761,217 shares valued at $30,709,834. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.21. 7,166,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,662,332. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

