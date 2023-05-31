Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 643,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amdocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.77. 468,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average of $91.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $76.79 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.