American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NYSE AXL opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $830.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.26. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

