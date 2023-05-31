American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,727,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,708 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.19% of Texas Instruments worth $285,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,143 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after buying an additional 923,470 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.46. 1,705,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,123,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.70. The firm has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.