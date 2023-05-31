American Century Companies Inc. Has $315.42 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,949,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,830 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $315,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $51,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 31.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.78. 235,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,942 shares of company stock worth $3,667,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Articles

