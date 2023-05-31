American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,920,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123,223 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $273,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,365,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 369,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,840,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,705,000 after purchasing an additional 388,783 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 71,341 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. 1,253,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,945. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

