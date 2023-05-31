American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.15% of Union Pacific worth $189,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $192.05. The stock had a trading volume of 557,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,366. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

