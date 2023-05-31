American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 141,815 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.57% of Agilent Technologies worth $252,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5,493.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 136,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 134,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.46. The stock had a trading volume of 649,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average is $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.