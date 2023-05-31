American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 106,445 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $203,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,765,000 after purchasing an additional 477,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 333,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after buying an additional 305,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,443,000 after buying an additional 281,325 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,980,000 after buying an additional 237,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.8 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,169. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.37. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

