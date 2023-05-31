American Century Companies Inc. Sells 129,082 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 129,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.44% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $326,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,875,000 after acquiring an additional 105,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after purchasing an additional 293,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,458,000 after buying an additional 195,271 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after purchasing an additional 359,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,945,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,945,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,902 shares of company stock worth $18,939,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.84. 458,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,812. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $243.17 and a 12-month high of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

