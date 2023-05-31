American Century Companies Inc. Sells 33,248 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,861,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,248 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $240,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Republic Services Price Performance

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.25. 475,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,295. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.25. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.