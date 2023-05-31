American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,399.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,399.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $76,794.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,799.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also

