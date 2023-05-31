American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.17. 3,761,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 4,166,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,399.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $76,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,799.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,399.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

