American Restaurant Partners (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Trading Up 1.5%

American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,750.00 and last traded at $1,675.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,650.00.
American Restaurant Partners Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,675.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,675.00.
American Restaurant Partners Company Profile
American Restaurant Partners LP operates through its subsidiaries and owns Pizza Hut restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.
