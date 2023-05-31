Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 199.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,379 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after acquiring an additional 619,710 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

COLD traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.16. 318,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

