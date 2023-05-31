Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 140,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Ames National

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ames National by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ames National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ames National Trading Up 0.6 %

Ames National Dividend Announcement

ATLO stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. 1,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,989. The stock has a market cap of $163.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. Ames National has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

About Ames National

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

