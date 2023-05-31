Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,389,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 75,569 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Amphenol worth $334,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.64. 1,772,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,870. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

