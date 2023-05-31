Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 309,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 613,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

AMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Amplitude Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,023,878.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplitude by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amplitude by 24.2% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $2,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

