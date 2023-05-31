Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Insider Purchases A$35,035.88 in Stock

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Rating) insider Gary Smith purchased 1,118 shares of Ampol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$31.34 ($20.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,035.88 ($22,899.27).

Ampol Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Ampol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Ampol’s previous Final dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Ampol’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

