Analysts Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT at $189.67

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.95 and a 200 day moving average of $178.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

