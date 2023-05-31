Analysts Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price at $6.60

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.76.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at $301,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Redfin Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $1,121,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 463.9% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 121,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after buying an additional 67,418 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Redfin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,137,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

