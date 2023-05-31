Analysts Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price at $6.60

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.76.
RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Redfin
In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at $301,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Redfin Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Redfin Company Profile
Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
Further Reading
