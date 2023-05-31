Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target at $37.60

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,776,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,160,000 after acquiring an additional 338,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,729 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 49.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 722,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Stock Performance
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.