Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON AEP opened at GBX 840.50 ($10.39) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 829.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 802.73. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a 1-year low of GBX 728 ($9.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 972 ($12.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £333.17 million, a P/E ratio of 491.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dato John Lim Ewe Chuan bought 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 803 ($9.92) per share, with a total value of £54,146.29 ($66,913.36). Corporate insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

