Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (AHCHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.92 on July 17th

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.918 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

Anhui Conch Cement stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.33. 66,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,692. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Featured Articles

