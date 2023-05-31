Anthony Geisler Sells 13,627 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 13,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $341,765.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Geisler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

On Friday, May 5th, Anthony Geisler sold 100 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $3,349.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,022,369.85.

On Friday, April 28th, Anthony Geisler sold 31,453 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $1,043,296.01.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Anthony Geisler sold 81,570 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $2,677,943.10.

On Monday, April 17th, Anthony Geisler sold 51,104 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,642,993.60.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Anthony Geisler sold 300 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $9,618.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 47,717 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,489,724.74.

On Thursday, April 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $6,200.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $2,169,759.15.

On Friday, March 31st, Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $2,003,212.00.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of XPOF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $26.49. 556,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $33.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.22 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 35,885 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 87,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPOF shares. TheStreet lowered Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.