Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Short Interest Up 5.8% in May

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,653,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 0.6 %

APAM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. 283,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,774. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

