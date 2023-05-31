Artur Bergman Sells 11,163 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $177,603.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,484,710.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Artur Bergman sold 3,200 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $48,544.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $40,554.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $180,508.02.

On Monday, April 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $178,049.85.

On Monday, April 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $176,263.77.

On Monday, April 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $172,803.24.

On Monday, April 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $187,091.88.

On Monday, March 27th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $181,622.01.

On Monday, March 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $170,905.53.

On Thursday, March 16th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $175,817.25.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,368,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,941. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,843,000 after buying an additional 582,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fastly by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,916,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,822 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $30,870,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fastly by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 695,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

