Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,800 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 293,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company engaged in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

