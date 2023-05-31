ASD (ASD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.15 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $43.66 million and $4.15 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025361 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016720 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001118 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,083.87 or 1.00045767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06657214 USD and is down -6.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,923,305.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

