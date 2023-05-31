ASD (ASD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.90 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 30th. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $43.82 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00025463 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017666 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001116 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,685.81 or 0.99975910 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07171359 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,175,560.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

