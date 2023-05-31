Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $85.47

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.47 and last traded at $85.64, with a volume of 5184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Ashland Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average is $103.09.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

