ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.43

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 84703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASOMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.36) to GBX 610 ($7.54) in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.74) to GBX 725 ($8.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded ASOS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital upgraded ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $818.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

